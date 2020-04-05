Kisum to self-quarantine after sharing waiting room with EVERGLOW's staff during MTV's 'The Show'

Kisum has decided to self-quarantine for two weeks after a close call.



On April 5 KST, her agency revealed that the rapper and her staff were all recently tested for COVID-19 and received negative results. The testing was conducted after Kisum shared a waiting room with EVERGLOW and their staff - including the two staff members that were later confirmed to be carrying the virus - while appearing on MTV's 'The Show.'



Despite the negative results, the agency has decided to cancel Kisum's schedule for two weeks so that she can self-quarantine in compliance with government quarantine guidelines and procedures.



On the same day, Kisum took to her personal social media to address her fans, writing: "Everyone, don't worry too much! I'm healthy. After I safely self-isolate, I'll be back. You should all also always wear a mask, wash your hands as soon as you get home, and use hand sanitizer. Together, we can beat this."



Meanwhile, Yuehua Entertainment also confirmed that no EVERGLOW members have tested positive for COVID-19.