WINNER's Song Min Ho and Lee Seung Hoon preview new versions of 'Color Ring' and 'Empty' through new teasers

WINNER has revealed moving poster teasers for both Song Min Ho and Lee Seung Hoon.



The teasers, which were released exactly one day after the moving posters for members Kang Seung Yoon and Kim Jin Woo, revealed two more special tracks included on the group's third full-length album 'Remember.'





While the previous moving teasers revealed four member versions of "Different" and "Don't Flirt," the new teasers reveal four member versions of their debut songs "Empty" and "Color Ring" will also be bonus tracks on the album.



According to YG Entertainment, the moving posters were all created in the same location as their 'The Visitor' pre-debut teasers back in 2014.



Meanwhile, 'Remember' will feature 12 tracks in total and is set for release on April 9 at 6 PM KST.

Check out the posters below!