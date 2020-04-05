3

0

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 49 minutes ago

WINNER's Song Min Ho and Lee Seung Hoon preview new versions of 'Color Ring' and 'Empty' through new teasers

AKP STAFF

WINNER has revealed moving poster teasers for both Song Min Ho and Lee Seung Hoon.

The teasers, which were released exactly one day after the moving posters for members Kang Seung Yoon and Kim Jin Woo, revealed two more special tracks included on the group's third full-length album 'Remember.'


While the previous moving teasers revealed four member versions of "Different" and "Don't Flirt," the new teasers reveal four member versions of their debut songs "Empty" and "Color Ring" will also be bonus tracks on the album.

According to YG Entertainment, the moving posters were all created in the same location as their 'The Visitor' pre-debut teasers back in 2014.

Meanwhile, 'Remember' will feature 12 tracks in total and is set for release on April 9 at 6 PM KST.

Check out the posters below!

  1. WINNER
  2. Lee Seung Hoon
  3. Song Min Ho (Mino)
1 282 Share 100% Upvoted

0

1234xyz3,035 pts 33 minutes ago 0
33 minutes ago

We got KangKim and now we have SongLee!

WINNER complete! 💙💙

Share
Jung Woo Sung
Jung Woo Sung's father passes away
4 hours ago   4   5,844
#GUN
#GUN teases first comeback in 8 months
1 hour ago   0   499

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND