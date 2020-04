Rapper #GUN will be coming back soon.

He dropped his teaser image for "Wednesday", his new song in 8 months. He dropped his last single "Lord" back in August last year, and listeners have been waiting for a long time to see him come back.

The digital single "Wednesday" will show #GUN's unique, intense music world, as his previous songs have. The song will drop on April 7th, so stay tuned!