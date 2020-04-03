2

3

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 15 minutes ago

Yue Hua Entertainment reveals one other staff member has received 'positive' test results for COVID19

AKP STAFF

On April 3, Yue Hwa Entertainment released an updated statement regarding the company's staff members who recently underwent COVID19 testing. 

Previously, Yue Hua Entertainment confirmed that one company employee tested positive for COVID19 after returning to Korea from a trip to the United States from March 3-15. Afterward, all Yue Hua Entertainment employees suspected of having had contact with the particular employee underwent testing, including all 6 members of EVERGLOW. The agency has confirmed that all of the EVERGLOW members have tested negative.

Now, in their updated statement, Yue Hua Entertainment relayed, "As of April 3, one additional staff member of our company has tested positive for COVID19. This staff member had the closest contact with the 1st COVID19-positive staff member from earlier, as they had a meal together back on March 27. This staff member is now receiving treatment at the hospital, and we will be monitoring their condition." 

It's been reported that Yue Hua Entertainment will continue to track suspected contact routes of this second COVID19-positive staff member in order to ensure the safety of all company employees and personnel.

  1. EVERGLOW
0 337 Share 40% Upvoted
BTS, V
BTS V's VANTE is Becoming a Fashion Trend
4 hours ago   11   4,710
JYP having 2 Yuna’s
33 minutes ago   7   400
A Pink, Cignature, CRAVITY, (G)I-DLE, ONEWE, TOO, Changmin, WINNER
April comebacks and debuts to look forward to
54 minutes ago   1   2,843
BTS, V
BTS V's VANTE is Becoming a Fashion Trend
4 hours ago   11   4,710

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND