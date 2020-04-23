Heechul reveals how his friendship with Park Soo Jin changed after she married Bae Yong Joon

Heechul revealed how his friendship with Park Soo Jin changed after she married Bae Yong Joon.



The April 23rd episode of '20th Century Hit Song' featured the old-school girl group Sugar, including former members Hwang Jung Eum and Park Soo Jin. The Super Junior member recalled his friendship with actress Park Soo Jin, saying, "We starred in the same drama before. I starred opposite Park Soo Jin and Lee Eun Sung in the drama."



He also shared that Park Soo Jin went from "friend" to "sister-in-law" after she married Hallyu actor Bae Yong Joon. Heechul expressed, "Whenever I greet her by saying, 'Sister-in-law, hello,' Park Soo Jin says it makes her cringe."



In recent news, Heechul made headlines after his response to a reporter who wrote about late idol stars Sulli and Hara.




