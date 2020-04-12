14

2

News
Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

April unveils mystical group concept photo for 'Da Capo'

AKP STAFF

April is still dropping content for their upcoming 7th mini-album 'Da Capo' after revealing individual concept photos!

The members are fiercely looking directly at the camera yet they exude celestial and dreamy vibes. Their title track is "LALALILALA", and the full release is set for April 22nd at 6 PM KST. This album marks April's first comeback since their Japanese release "Oh-e-Oh" in January of 2019, making it one year since the group has debuted.

Stay tuned for the group's comeback on April 22nd!

  1. April
1 752 Share 88% Upvoted

0

pink_oracle5,123 pts 28 minutes ago 0
28 minutes ago

Mystical? Celestial?? Is this writer using a random word generator or something? There's nothing mystical or celestial about this concept at all.

Share
GWSN
GWSN reveals April comeback date
31 minutes ago   0   396
Kim Chung Ha
Kim Chung Ha confirms April comeback date
1 hour ago   1   1,607
Akdong Musician (AKMU), Big Bang, T.O.P, Taeyang, G-Dragon, Daesung, GD&TOP, BLACKPINK, Jennie, Jisoo, Rose, Lisa, Sechskies, Eun Ji Won, Lee Jae Jin, Kang Sung Hoon, Ko Ji Yong, Jang Su Won, Kim Jae Duk, WINNER, Kang Seung Yoon, Lee Seung Hoon, Song Min Ho (Mino), Kim Jin Woo
YG Ent. Postpone Blackpinks & Bigbangs Comeback
1 day ago   111   120,978

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND