April unveils mystical group concept photo for 'Da Capo'

April is still dropping content for their upcoming 7th mini-album 'Da Capo' after revealing individual concept photos!



The members are fiercely looking directly at the camera yet they exude celestial and dreamy vibes. Their title track is "LALALILALA", and the full release is set for April 22nd at 6 PM KST. This album marks April's first comeback since their Japanese release "Oh-e-Oh" in January of 2019, making it one year since the group has debuted.





Stay tuned for the group's comeback on April 22nd!