1

0

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 33 minutes ago

Kang Ha Neul denies he is dating former 'Shinheung Military Academy' co-star Lee Tae Eun

AKP STAFF

Actor Kang Ha Neul is speaking out after being swept up in dating rumors with musical actress Lee Tae Eun.


According to the press reports, the two recently went on a trip together. It was also suggested that the two may have first begun dating during his military service, when they were co-starring in the 2018 military musical 'Shinheung Military Academy.'

On April 5 KST, a source for Kang Ha Neul dismissed the reported, clarifying, "He and Lee Tae Eun are only close former co-workers. He and a few of his castmates that he appeared in 'Shinheung Military Academy' with all went on the trip together, and it seemed to have caused a misunderstanding."

Meanwhile, Kang Ha Neul, who appeared in last year's hit drama 'When the Camellia Blooms,'  is currently shooting his latest movie 'Rain and Your Story.'

  1. Kang Ha Neul
  2. LEE TAE EUN
0 647 Share 100% Upvoted
Jung Woo Sung
Jung Woo Sung's father passes away
4 hours ago   4   5,844
#GUN
#GUN teases first comeback in 8 months
1 hour ago   0   499

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND