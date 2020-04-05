DONGKIZ adorably perform a Hong Jin Young song for her back stage at 'Music Bank'

DONGKIZ and Hong Jin Young had an adorable run-in behind the scenes of this week's 'Music Bank'!



On April 4 KST, the trot singer took to her personal Instagram account to share a video of the DONGKIZ members playfully dancing and clapping along as member Jonghyeong sings her latest single "Love is Like a Petal."



"I can't believe the bright and kind DONGKIZ sang my song so cheerfully and deliciously! I'm so touched. Thank you, boys," she captioned the video.



Meanwhile, DONGKIZ shared a group photo with Hong Jin Young on their own Instagram account, with each member striking a cute pose beside her.





"One cut with Hong Jin Young sunbae," they captioned the image, adding an emoji of a smiling face with hearts.



Meanwhile, DONGKIZ and Hong Jin Young are currently appearing on music shows, where they are promoting their respective singles "Lupin" and "Love is Like a Petal."

Check out their Instagram posts below!