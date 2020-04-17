1

Jung Hyung Don in talks to take part in JTBC's new diet variety series 'The Great Veteran (Man with a Big stomach)'

Jung Hyung Don is in talks to star in JTBC's brand new diet variety program '위대한 배.태.랑-배가 큰 남자 / The Great Veteran (Man with a Big stomach)'. 

On April 17th, JTBC's announced the launching of their new program on dieting, stating that the program is about "ordinary guys dreaming to be men in their flowering middle years taking on a struggle by deciding to diet. You will be able to laugh and feel moved by the efforts of these middle-aged stars."

Although the cast list is said to be undecided, headlines have stated that Jung Hyung Don and several other celebrities are in talks to appear on the show. 

'The Great Veteran' is scheduled to start airing between this coming May to June. 

