JTBC's '7.7 Billion Love' and 'Money Road' to come to an end this month

According to media outlet reports on April 9, JTBC's weekday evening programs '7.7 Billion Love' and 'Money Road' will both be coming to an end some time in mid-April.

Reports say that due to the severe effects of the COVID19 pandemic on the entertainment economy, many broadcasting stations are losing out on advertisement deals, which also means cutting down program budgets. As a result, JTBC has decided to cut back on costs by bringing '7.7 Billion Love' and 'Money Road' to an end first.

It's likely that JTBC is considering ending both '7.7 Billion Love' and 'Money Road' after 12-episodes each.

