Jongup reveals mysterious concept teaser images for 'moonw4lk'

Former B.A.P member turned solo artist Jongup has released mysterious teaser images under the title 'moonw4lk'.

Jongup has been hinting at his solo debut album and announced his fan club name as moonw4lk, piquing curiosity as to what his newest teaser images mean. Reminiscent and nostalgic, the concept photos show scenes of discarded sweets, a blue-lit study desk, and an empty store.

Meanwhile, Jongup announced on April 21st that he would release his solo debut album on May 7th.