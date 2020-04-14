Jeon So Min in talks to sign with King Kong by Starship, also home to Lee Kwang Soo

According to media outlet reports on April 15, actress Jeon So Min is looking to sign with a new management agency!

One industry insider commented on this day, "Jeon So Min recently had a positive discussion with King Kong by Starship, and the two sides have now come to the last few adjustment stages before establishing the full contract."

Acting management King Kong by Starship is also home to Jeon So Min's 'Running Man' co-star Lee Kwang Soo, as well as stars like Song Seung Hun, Yoo Yun Suk, Lee Dong Wook, Chae Soo Bin, etc.

Meanwhile, Jeon So Min is currently taking a brief hiatus from promotions due to severe fatigue.

