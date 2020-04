The (G)I-DLE girls will have you melting with their fun, adorable team quiz game at the 'NewsAde' studio!

For this team quiz game, the (G)I-DLE members answered questions about their previous visits to 'NewsAde' as well as questions related to their previous promotion MVs, music shows, and more!

Watch above as the members expose how badly(?) they forget things, and see which member ended up as the winner!