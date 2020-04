SuperM will be making an unexpected appearance on Nickelodeon's 'All That' this weekend, and here's a sneak preview of their visit below!

Nickelodeon's 'All That' is a kids' sketch comedy show, also featuring various guests and musical performances each week. Fans can look forward to yet another unique and spectacular performance from SuperM at the 'All That' studio, this Saturday at 8:30 PM EST.

What do you think of SuperM's sketch comedy acting?