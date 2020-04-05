4

ITZY wins 3rd consecutive #1 on 'Inkigayo' + Performances from EXO's Suho, Kang Daniel, and more!

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols!

On today's episode, EXO's Suho made his solo debut with "Let's Love," TOO debuted with "Magnolia," K-TIGERS ZERO came back with "The Starry Night," FAVORITE returned with "Lie," and Hong Jin Young returned with "Love is Like a Petal."

As for the winner, the nominees were BTS's "Black Swan," MC the MAX's "Bloom," and ITZY's "Wannabe." In the end, ITZY won for the third consecutive week.

Other performers were Kang Go Eun, Kang Daniel, DONGKIZgugudan's Kim Se Jung, AleXa, Ong Seong Wu, and ONEUS.

Check out select full cams of this week's performances below!

DEBUT: EXO's Suho

DEBUT: T.O.O

COMEBACK: Hong Jin Young

Kang Daniel

Ong Seong Wu

