Posted by danisurst

EXO's Suho playfully flashes 'NCT' hand sign alongside NCT's Jaehyun backstage at 'Inkigayo'

The love between NCT and EXO is real!

On April 5 KST, shortly after another week of hosting SBS's 'Inkigayo,' NCT's Jaehyun took to his group's official social media account to share photos of him with his SM Entertainment labelmate, EXO leader Suho, whom promoted his debut solo song "Let's Love" on the program that day.

In the photos, the two idols are as handsome as ever, making a thumbs-up and even the NCT trademark hand sign for the camera.

"Suho hyung! Congratulations on your solo debut," Jaehyun wrote. "I'll always be cheering you on."

Meanwhile, both Suho and 'World Klass' group TOO performed debut stages on the program's April 5 episode.

Check out Jaehyun's post below!

DG2523
7 minutes ago

😭❤️

0

Kkkpopvvv
8 minutes ago

Suho is adorable. I love his debut album

