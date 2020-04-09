Highlight's Doojoon to be officially discharged from military duties tomorrow

Highlight's Doojoon will be officially discharged from his mandatory military duties tomorrow.



Doojoon has been keeping fans updated on his life with the 12th Infantry Division on social media, and on April 10, he'll finally be returning to his day-to-day as a civilian. The Highlight member began his military service on August 24 of 2018, serving as a military police officer and getting an early promotion to corporal.



He'll be meeting with fans on Naver's V Live on the day of his discharge at 7PM KST.



In other news, Highlight's Yoseob is set to be discharged on August 30, Kikwang on November 18, and Dongwoon on December 8.

