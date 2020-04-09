Ong Seong Wu, Dongjun & Shin Ye Eun confirmed to star in 'The Probability of Going from Friends to Lovers'

Ong Seong Wu, Dongjun, and Shin Ye Eun are confirmed to star in 'The Probability of Going from Friends to Lovers'.



Ong Seong Wu will be playing the role of talented yet selfish photographer Lee Soo, who's self-assured and full of himself until he meets Kyung Woo Yeon (played by Shin Ye Eun). He expressed, "I'm nervous and excited to be greeting viewers this year with a new project and character. Look forward to the story of Lee Soo and Woo Yeon in this drama that's colored with youth. I will work hard to show a changed and cooler side of myself."



Kyung Woo Yeon will be played by Shin Ye Eun, who's clueless when it comes to love and seems doomed to a one-sided crush. Despite her lack of dating skills, she's sure of what she wants in life and quits her well-paying job to become a calligrapher. Dongjun is taking on the role of Ohn Joon Soo, a CEO of a publishing company who meets Kyung Woo Yeon as if it was fate. The idol-actor expressed, "When I first received the script, I was excited about meeting a character different than the ones I've played before. Since I've been cast in such a good production, I want to bring a warm and soft yet direct Ohn Joon Soo to life."



JTBC's 'The Probably of Going from Friends to Lovers' tells the story of a man and a woman who fall in and out of love with the other person due to misunderstandings and bad timing over the course of 10 years. The drama will be directed by Choi Sung Bum of 'My ID is Gangnam Beauty', and it's expected to air in the latter half of 2020.



Do you think you'll be watching this series?