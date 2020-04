HA:TFELT has released a second set of homey and artistic teaser images for her album '1719'.

The idol turned solo artist is lovely and ethereal in newest teaser photos that give fans a glimpse into HA:TFELT's growth and journey since her Wonder Girls days. This latest set of concept photos give off a homey vibe and shows HA:TFELT posing naturally in cozy apartment space.

'1719' is set to release on April 23rd.