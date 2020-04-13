GOT7's JB featured in special digital cover story for Allure

Jooyoung Ahn for Allure

GOT7's JB will be featured in a special Beauty of K-pop cover story in Allure magazine's May issue.

It seems like the next month's edition will be chock full of K-pop surprises as JB's labelmates from TWICE are also featured in the May edition. The in-depth interview covers JB's journey as an artist and K-pop idol, praising him for his work ethic and character. The article also goes into the effects the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak is having on the industry.



On his approach to performing: “I think ‘JB’ is an idol and a superstar. I make up my mind that I’m a special person. Onstage, I’m the best version of myself.”



On the contradictions between JB the K-pop star and Jaebeom the regular guy: “I’m usually the type to steer away from the typical ‘star’ character, but my job is to fulfill that. I contemplated a lot about, What should I do? What should I do? I came to think it would be interesting to show myself as a character. I am myself, but I’m expressing one side of it."



On weaving together conventional representations of masculinity and femininity in his presentation: “[Rather] than thinking in two separate categories of masculine and feminine, I just express [the things that I like] in the way that feels like me. Of course, [my definitions] change from time to time.”



Check out JB's interview and more pictures here.

