April's Jinsoul, Chaeyeon, and Yena have released their individual teaser images for the group's seventh mini-album titled 'DA CAPO'.

The group is well known for it's cute and bubbly concepts but it seems like their upcoming release will show the girls' evolution as they take on different concepts. All three members look sophisticated in chic white suits with artful accents using jewelry.

Stay tuned for more teasers and check out all the images below.