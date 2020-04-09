A Pink reveals highlight medley for 'LOOK'

A Pink has revealed their first sneak peek at their upcoming ninth mini-album 'LOOK'.

The sound of the album is definitely a testament to A Pink's growth as artists, showcasing a diverse range of genres including R&B, funk-pop, and more! However, the girls still prove they are still sticking to their roots with their music. The video also gives fans a glimpse at the behind the scenes of the girls' photoshoots.

Check the audio snippet above and stay tuned for more news on A Pink's comeback on April 13!