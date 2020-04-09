13

Teaser
A Pink reveals highlight medley for 'LOOK'

A Pink has revealed their first sneak peek at their upcoming ninth mini-album 'LOOK'

The sound of the album is definitely a testament to A Pink's growth as artists, showcasing a diverse range of genres including R&B, funk-pop, and more! However, the girls still prove they are still sticking to their roots with their music. The video also gives fans a glimpse at the behind the scenes of the girls' photoshoots. 

Check the audio snippet above and stay tuned for more news on A Pink's comeback on April 13!

RIILEY188 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

all they do is release BOPS! they're on a hot streak right now, and this sounds great! personally, I'm most intrigued by the title and "love is blind." I can't wait!

Sifat01411 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Sounds interesting. Different, yet faithful to their original style! Perfect!

