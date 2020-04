'Gongcha' has officially announced SF9's Rowoon as their new model.

The bubble tea brand has employed various models in the past including Lee Seung Gi, Park Seo Joon, and more. They've now signed an endorsement deal with SF9's Rowoon. They've been teasing his endorsement for a while, and they've now officially announced the pairing, explaining, "Rowoon's bright and optimistic energy matches well with Gongcha."

Check out some of the photos below!