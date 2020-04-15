14

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Girls' Generation members all want a taste of YoonA's latest home-baked treat

It looks like the Girls' Generation members are doing what everyone's doing at home during the quarantine - staying at home and going on SNS!

Well in YoonA's case, she's been impressing her fans with her delicious-looking home-baked creations. On April 15, the idol shared yet another treat made right from home!

YoonA wrote, "The best homemade pizza bread ever made" and also shared a video of her step-by-step progress, wowing onlookers once again with her near professional skills. Here, some of her fellow Girls' Generation members decided that they wanted a bite of YoonA's homemade bread!


Hyoyeon said, "Wow wow wow", while Sooyoung asked, "You made those pizza breads that they sell at 'Tous les Jours'?"Sunny wrote, "Ohllll~~~ It looks tasty~~~~", and Yuri also weighed in with, "This is the real deal.... Me too me too, oooohhhh jjang jjang". 

34 minutes ago

As someone who loves baking and bakes almost every day, I'm seriously impressed! That recipe was so easy and yet so inventive, which are the best recipes to me. But I don't need another bread recipe though, I've been baking and eating so much bread during social distancing, someone stop me lol😭. But, Yoona is a woman of many talents, so it's no surprise that she can kill it in the kitchen too.

12 minutes ago

i am watching the video OMG this is pure art!! looks delicious!! i want her pizza, wow this looks like an beautiful ART! omg Chef Yoona so awesome as always.



