Girls' Generation members all want a taste of YoonA's latest home-baked treat

It looks like the Girls' Generation members are doing what everyone's doing at home during the quarantine - staying at home and going on SNS!

Well in YoonA's case, she's been impressing her fans with her delicious-looking home-baked creations. On April 15, the idol shared yet another treat made right from home!

YoonA wrote, "The best homemade pizza bread ever made" and also shared a video of her step-by-step progress, wowing onlookers once again with her near professional skills. Here, some of her fellow Girls' Generation members decided that they wanted a bite of YoonA's homemade bread!





Hyoyeon said, "Wow wow wow", while Sooyoung asked, "You made those pizza breads that they sell at 'Tous les Jours'?". Sunny wrote, "Ohllll~~~ It looks tasty~~~~", and Yuri also weighed in with, "This is the real deal.... Me too me too, oooohhhh jjang jjang".