Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Girls' Generation's YoonA is learning to bake like a pro at home during quarantine



Fans are convinced that Girls' Generation's YoonA has basically opened up her personal, at-home bakery these days, during times of global COVID19 quarantine!

Even celebrities are staying at home in light of the global COVID19 pandemic, and in YoonA's case, she's learning to bake at home like a professional!

Here's YoonA sharing photos of her yuzu pound cake:

Late night craving chocolate chiffon cake:

YoonA's latest project, Nutella cookies:

YoonA even brought a personally baked pecan pie to some staff members, and received rave reviews!

In response to a staff member's review of her pecan pie, YoonA herself personally confessed, "This is what I do these days kekeke"

What are you doing at home during the global quarantine?

Jocelyn_Yu112 pts 49 minutes ago
49 minutes ago

I am also baking as well such as making cake, making steamed buns, and making onion pancakes.

