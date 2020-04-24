Girls' Alert's agency clarifies that the group did not disband, will continue on with their album release with fewer members

On April 24, Girls' Alert's agency has clarified an announcement saying the group would be disbanding.

The agency revealed yesterday in a post for the group's fan cafe stating that they could no longer support the group and that their contracts had been terminated. According to new reports, Roots Entertainment stated that "Girls' Alert has not disbanded. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, their album release was pushed back, and we couldn't ask the members to keep waiting and decided to let them end their exclusive contracts to give them freedom. Jisung, Seulbi, and Gooseul will be continuing with Girls' Alert after stating they wanted to continue and will proceed with the album and promotions as planned. Saetbyeol will be joining a new company to start with a new girl group."



Saetbyeol has also left a message for fans, stating: "After a lot of thinking, I thought it would be best to tell fans. Recently, the company's financial situation made it difficult to run the company, and I received information saying that it would be hard to promote as a group. Unfortunately, my time with Girls' Alert ends here but I was happy and think all the time I spent as a member of Girls' Alert is precious."



Many netizens are supporting the group given the unfortunate circumstances they are in due to the ongoing pandemic.