Kim Chung Ha has released a behind the scenes look at her choreography for upcoming pre-release single 'Stay Tonight'.

The rehearsal video shows Chung Ha slaying with a team of backup dancers in intricate formations. Fans noticed that Chung Ha's male backup dancers were also wearing stiletto heels, indicating a level of fierceness in her performance that everyone is excited to see.

Check out the rehearsal video above and stay tuned for the release on April 27th.