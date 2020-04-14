G-Dragon chosen as a CF model for Chinese beverage company Nongfu Springs, insider states that the ban on Korean entertainment in China is lifting

G-Dragon has become the CF model for famous Chinese beverage brand Nongfu Springs.

The popular idol reportedly shot the CF in secret for Nongfu Spring's newest tea drink Chapai. Many consider this an incredible feat given China's ban on Korean celebrities and entertainment in their media.





The news of G-Dragon's involvement with the brand has spread all over Chinese social media sites, especially with the brand posting a post teasing the news on April 13th.

The news was confirmed on April 14th via a domestic official with knowledge of the Chinese CF industry, who stated that inquires from Chinese companies regarding casting Korean models and celebrities is soaring, indicating that the embargo on Korean entertainment is slowly being lifted. Reports state that the video streaming platform Youku, also known as the Chinese version of Youtube/Hulu, has allowed Korean drama services to resume playing on its platform.



