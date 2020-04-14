7

Kim Go Eun appears on the cover ELLE, promises that her new drama 'The King' will be refreshing to watch

Actress Kim Go Eun appeared on the cover of ELLE and talked about her long-awaited return to the small screen. 

The gorgeous actress expressed excitement over her upcoming drama 'The King' which she will be co-starring in aside actor Lee Min Ho. In her interview, she stated: "I desperately hope that a lot of people will like it and will be waiting excitedly. There are things I'm worried about and things I'm excited about because I haven't been on TV in a while. There aren't any dramas about parallel worlds, and the emergence of one person and two worlds will provide the audience with a refreshing show.


Kim Go Eun's last drama, 'Goblin', was wildly popular and fans look forward to seeing the actress take on another fantasy genre role. 

meh the drama look like a mix of goblin and the heirs ..... a pass for me

