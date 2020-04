EXO's Suho appeared on the eighth episode of KBS Studio K's 'Boatta'.

The popular idol had a fun time reacting to his famous fan cams, leading him to take a trip down memory lane as he viewed clips from his rookie days. Suho also looks into his internet profile and shares more details about himself that fans might not have known previously. He also talks about his inspiration for his debut album 'Self Portrait'.

Watch the clip with English subtitles below!