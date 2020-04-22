IZ*ONE paint 12 unique types of springtime charms in 'Dazed'

In light of the magazine's 12th year anniversary since publication in Korea, 'Dazed' paired up with the girls of IZ*ONE to illustrate the magazine's 12-year history with a unique, springtime flare.

In their pictorial below, the 12 members of IZ*ONE each painted a different spring mood, posing in styles ranging from patterned dresses, to more business casual items, eccentric jewelry pieces, etc.

During their interview, the IZ*ONE members named some of their personal favorite songs from their latest album. Won Young named "Dreamlike" after participating by writing lyrics for a song for the first time ever, and Hye Won also chose the song for its warm mood. Sakura praised her fellow member Yoo Ri, who composed "Someday" by sting, "I always listen to the song in the car when going to schedules. I like the quiet ballad sound and the lyrics." Yoo Ri then shared how much time and effort she poured into composing the track.

