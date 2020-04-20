Child actor Kim Kang Hoon's parents ask SNS imposters to stop contacting their acquaintances

On April 20, child actor Kim Kang Hoon's mother called out SNS imposters via her Instagram account.

Kim Kang Hoon's mother wrote, "Kang Hoon does not use Twitter at all. Please do not pose as if you are him. I don't know what this is. The imposters are asking our family's acquaintances to follow them, posing as Kang Hoon. But that account is not a real side account run by us. Please delete it."

Below are two screen shots of false, SNS imposter accounts which Kim Kang Hoon's mother shared via her Instagram, warning both fans as well as the family's acquaintances.

Meanwhile, Kim Kang Hoon received love from viewers for his appearance on KBS2's 'When The Camellias Bloom' last year.