BTS becomes the first Korean artist to have cumulative album sales reach over 20 million copies

BTS has set a new milestone in Korean music history as the group has become the first Korean artist to have cumulative album sales reach over 20 million copies.

On April 9th, Big Hit Entertainment announced that BTS's 14 albums beginning with their 2013 album '2 Cool 4 Skool' have cumulatively sold over 20.3 million copies according to Gaon Charts as of March. The group’s worldwide popularity definitely plays a big part in their record-breaking achievement and led to them breaking the record of ballad king Shin Seung Hoon, who has sold over 17 million albums over his career.

Their most recent album, ‘Map of the Soul : 7’ has taken up a coveted spot on the ‘Billboard 200’ chart for 6 weeks straight. This album sold over 4 million copies, becoming the first album to in Gaon chart history to have the Quadruple Million certification.

Congratulations to BTS!






