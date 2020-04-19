BTS' 'Bang Bang Con' is viewed over 50 million times over the weekend

BTS has written history once again.

Over the weekend, BTS held 'Bang Bang Con', where they streamed their concerts online from noon KST on the 18th and 19th on their YouTube channel BANGTANTV. On the 18th, the '2015 BTS Live ON STAGE', '2016 BTS Live ONSTAGE: EPILOGUE', '2015 Live Trilogy: EPisode II THE RED BULLET', and '2016 BTS 3rd Muster [ARMY.ZIP+]' aired. On the 19th, '2017 BTS Live Trilogy Episode III THE WINGS TOUR in SEOUL', '2017 Trilogy Episode III THE WINGS TOUR THE FINAL', 'LOVE YOURSELF Seoul', '2018 BTS Muster [HAPPY EVER AFTER]' aired.

Fans also got to experience the concert as if they were there in person by connecting to WeVerse via Bluetooth. Over 500,000 ARMY Bombs were connected from over 162 countries all over the world. The #BangBangCon hashtag was used over 6.46 million times on Twitter and WeVerse over the weekend.

Did you also watch the concert?