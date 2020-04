Bolbbalgan4 teased the upcoming 'Bom / Stars Over Me' release in Japan on May 8th.

This release marks the first comeback after member Woo Ji Yoon left the duo, leaving Ahn Ji Young to continue promoting under the name.

Ahn Ji Young is definitely bringing on spring vibes with a teaser image showing her posing amongst a crowd of pink and red flowers. The limited release will feature the Japanese versions of "Bom" and "Stars Over Me".