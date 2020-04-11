ASTRO's Jinjin describes how reliable each of his group members are

ASTRO's Jinjin is the next idol to meet up with entertainment media outlet 'News1' for a special interview series, titled 'I Am The Leader'. In light of ASTRO's recent 4th anniversary celebration since debut, Jinjin's interview was full of loving and caring thoughts about his members. See what he shared, below.





Q: What do you have to say to your members who have been with you for 4 years?

A: "First, to MJ-hyung. You are my mental pillar of support. I rely on you a lot on a daily basis, and we started playing soccer together with Eun Woo so we are spending more time together.





Next, Cha Eun Woo, you're a dongsaeng that I have a lot to thank you for. It must be hard working on your own, but you always take care of the team and you're always honest and open about everything. He tries to give us advice about things that he's experienced, and I'm thankful for that. I'm thankful for him.





Moonbin and I take care of each other mutually. He is the type to be a little careless at times and miss important things, and I also happen to be like that at times so we cover for each other. We're roommates so we talk a lot, especially about our work. About ASTRO and the team's growth.





Rocky is really a reliable dongsaeng. Rocky is in charge of choreography in our team, so in those ways he tries his best to take the load off of me. He may be one of the maknaes but he is full of responsibility and works very hard. He is also the greediest. I have a lot to learn from him. He is also the king of taking care of his health.

Our maknae Sanha is a combination of all the hyungs. He's like a sponge, Sometimes he's acting like MJ-hyung, sometimes like Bin, sometimes like Eun Woo and sometimes like Rocky. It's so strange. He learns from watching us, so I'm sure he's grown a lot as a person. He makes unexpected suggestions at times and also covers for me too. He scolds me, telling me to exercise. He takes care of his health meticulously too, so he advises us on things at times. He really seems more mature these days."

Q: Do you have any requests from the members?





A: "I don't really have any requests, I like things the way they are. A lot has changed in the past 4 years. We've been trying to work together as a team since our trainee days, we went through so much together after we debuted, and now we are slowly changing for the better. If we can just keep going like this, I think we can achieve our goal of becoming a long-running group."