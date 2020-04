MAMAMOO's Solar is ready to make her solo debut with her first album 'Spit It Out'.



On April 13 at midnight KST, Solar revealed the album cover image via the group's official social media accounts. Solar hinting a bold and sexy concept on the cover has fans intrigued. The popular idol star will be releasing her album on April 23rd at 6 PM KST.



