Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

A Pink's label Play M to launch new band Bandage

AKP STAFF

A Pink's label Play M Entertainment is set to launch the band Bandage.

On March 19, Play M announced, "Recently, we signed contracts with Lee Chan SolKang Kyung Yoon, and Shin Hyun Bin, and along with label trainee Lim Hyung Bin, we'll be launching the band Bandage." According to the label, Bandage is a combination of the words "band" and "windage."

Viewers of JTBC's 'Super Band', which aired last year, will remember Lim Hyung Bin as a member of the project group 'Play M Boys.' Play M Entertainment will be handling Bandage's schedule, production, and marketing, while Enter House will be taking care of management.

Stay tuned for updates on Bandage!

0

YukihinaLV66 pts 26 minutes ago
26 minutes ago

whats with theese weird names agencys comes up

so many weird have been

