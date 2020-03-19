ATEEZ postpone all U.S. dates of their 1st world tour 'The Fellowship'

Rookie boy group ATEEZ have just announced the postponement of all dates for their 1st world tour 'The Fellowship: Map The Treasure' in U.S.A.

Originally, ATEEZ were scheduled to perform in a total of 5 U.S. cities from April 17-26. However, with the majority of large music events and shows in the United States being cancelled or postponed in light of the Coronavirus threat, ATEEZ have also decided to follow protocol to ensure the safety of fans, artists, and staff.

Read the full postponement announcement below, and stay tuned for updated dates and information.