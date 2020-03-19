10

1

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

ATEEZ postpone all U.S. dates of their 1st world tour 'The Fellowship'

AKP STAFF

Rookie boy group ATEEZ have just announced the postponement of all dates for their 1st world tour 'The Fellowship: Map The Treasure' in U.S.A. 

Originally, ATEEZ were scheduled to perform in a total of 5 U.S. cities from April 17-26. However, with the majority of large music events and shows in the United States being cancelled or postponed in light of the Coronavirus threat, ATEEZ have also decided to follow protocol to ensure the safety of fans, artists, and staff.

Read the full postponement announcement below, and stay tuned for updated dates and information.

  1. ATEEZ
2 1,103 Share 91% Upvoted

0

Mei_Matsumoto-5,975 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

BTS, get in line.

Share

0

dani694 pts 38 minutes ago 0
38 minutes ago

I WAS GOING TO GO TO THE ATLANTA stop. but honestly i saw it coming

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND