TWICE & SuperM postpone their Tokyo Dome concerts due to coronavirus epidemic safety concerns

TWICE and SuperM have postponed their Tokyo Dome concerts.



With the ongoing coronavirus epidemic, many idol groups have chosen to cancel or postpone their concerts and tours, and it looks like TWICE and SuperM are next. JYP Entertainment girl group TWICE were set to hold their 'TWICE World Tour 2019 'Twicelights' in Japan' on April 15-16 at the Tokyo Dome after postponing this past March's concerts, but they'll be postponing their April concerts once again until further notice.



SM Entertainment project group SuperM were also scheduled to hold their 'SuperM We Are the Future Live in Japan' concert at the Tokyo Dome on April 23, but the concert will be put on hold "to put top priority on the healthy and safety of spectators, artists, and officials."



Stay tuned for updates on TWICE and SuperM.