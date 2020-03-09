TOO announce official debut album title + rugged teaser images of J.You & Chihoon

Rookie boy group TOO has announced the full title of their upcoming debut mini album, 'Reason for being : 仁'.

In addition to confirming their debut mini album title, TOO have also dropped a teaser schedule detailing important dates leading up to their debut, which has been pushed back to April 1.

Last, but not least, TOO's first two members J.You and Chihoon are greeting fans with a completely different mood from their pre-debut introduction photos. You can check out the two members' dark, rugged debut concept cuts below.



TOO's 1st mini album 'Reason for being : 仁' will be out this April 1, on the same day as the premiere of their Mnet debut show, 'TOO Day'.