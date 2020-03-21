T-ara's Eunjung & KARA's Gyuri to launch 'Beauty & View' YouTube channel

T-ara's Eunjung and former KARA member Gyuri are launching a beauty YouTube channel.



On March 20, Eunjung and Gyuri announced they were collaborating on a YouTube channel titled 'Beauty & View' together. The official Instagram page for the show features behind-the-scenes photos of their profile photos, a sneak peek of a filming session, and the final images of the duo.



'Beauty & View' is described as "Eunjung and Gyuri dashing this way and rushing that way for a beauty creator challenge!"



Take a look at the 'Beauty & View' Instagram page below.