Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 22 hours ago

T-ara's Eunjung & KARA's Gyuri to launch 'Beauty & View' YouTube channel

T-ara's Eunjung and former KARA member Gyuri are launching a beauty YouTube channel.

On March 20, Eunjung and Gyuri announced they were collaborating on a YouTube channel titled 'Beauty & View' together. The official Instagram page for the show features behind-the-scenes photos of their profile photos, a sneak peek of a filming session, and the final images of the duo.

'Beauty & View' is described as "Eunjung and Gyuri dashing this way and rushing that way for a beauty creator challenge!" 


Take a look at the 'Beauty & View' Instagram page below. 

pink_oracle4,656 pts 12 hours ago 0
12 hours ago

Definitely sounds like a concept that will be popular in SK.

