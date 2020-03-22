Special hashtags trend worldwide for NCT Renjun & ATEEZ Yunho's birthday!

Special hashtags for Renjun and Yunho's birthday are trending worldwide!

March 23 of 2020 is NCT Renjun's 21st and ATEEZ Yunho's 22nd birthday in Korea! To celebrate their respective birthdays, fans are trending the hashtags "#TheWorld_Shines_ThanksToRenjun" (literal translation) and #ShiningRenjunDay for Renjun and #Yunho_WhoHasComeLikeDestiny_HappyBrithday (literal translation), #Always_My_Light_Yunho, and for Yunho on Twitter, topping the worldwide trends.

The two idol stars' respective official social media accounts have also made celebratory posts:

Check out some lovable fan posts below. Happy birthday to Renjun and Yunho!

renjun, i hope you're always smiling because it suits you so much. seeing you happy makes us happy too #HAPPYRENJUNDAY#세상은_런쥔덕분에_빛나#ShiningRenjunDaypic.twitter.com/Q23ng0em7E — renjun day (@lattejisung) March 22, 2020