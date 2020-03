Ong Seong Wu has dropped his second MV teaser for "Gravity".

On March 23 KST, the solo singer released another MV teaser following the first sneak peek three days ago. In this teaser, Ong Seong Wu runs after an unknown figure in the woods, right before plunging into a body of water. Listen to the full video, as he also reaches for a high note with his vocals!

Ong Seong Wu's first mini album 'LAYERS' will drop on March 25.