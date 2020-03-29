Song Ji Hyo confirms her effortless beauty in school ID photos

Song Ji Hyo revealed her not-so-embarrassing ID photos from her school days.

On the March 29th installment of 'Running Man', the actress-entertainer proved her natural beauty with none other than her ID photos.

In this episode, the 'Running Man' cast and guests talked about their school days, especially on their social lives.

Actor Seo Ji Hoon shared, "Right after I entered middle school, for about three days a bunch of girls waited for me in line.

To this comment, Yoo Jae Suk replied, "Wow, those things do happen in real life, huh?" and Kim Jong Kook said, "We watched a lot of that in dramas."



Zico said, "I wasn't that popular as a student, but the day after I went on stage during school field trips or recreations, I suddenly became popular."

However, while other male celebrities talked about their popularity during school days, Song Ji Hyo confessed that she never went on any blind dates as a student.

"I never did any of those things, so I'm not much of an expert in that area," shared Song Ji Hyo.





HaHa added, "That's how it usually goes; the really popular ones don't know if they are popular or not."

The actress responded, "But, really, I lived most of my life behind a wall. I took that middle school ID photo (at the top) after having a good cry."

What do you think of Song Ji Hyo's school photos?

