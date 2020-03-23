Recently discharged CNBLUE members Minhyuk and Jungshin meet up for a meal

CNBLUE members Jungshin and Minhyuk are back to enjoying life after military service.



On March 23 KST, Minhyuk took to his personal Instagram to share an photo of Jungshin and himself enjoying a meal at a restaurant, playfully captioning it with a peace sign emoticon. In the image, the two are smiling and posing for Minhyuk's cellphone as they wait for a hot plate of fried rice to be served.



Meanwhile, Jungshin and Minhyuk are the two latest CNBLUE members to leave the military, having finished their service on March 19.

Check out Minhyuk's Instagram post below!