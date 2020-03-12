'Produce X 101's Geum Dong Hyun is back in school uniform for web drama 'Best Mistake' season 2

'Produce X 101's Geum Dong Hyun is back in a high school uniform, for his acting debut through 'Best Mistake' season 2!

Web drama series 'Best Mistake' season 2 is a popular series based off of a mobile story game, telling stories of ordinary high school students and their struggles with friendship, love, and future career paths. Many of the main characters of season 1 will be returning for season 2, joined by some new cast members including Lee Jung Joon, Yang Yoo Jin, and Geum Dong Hyun!





Ahead of season 2's premiere this March 31 via 'V Live', 'Best Mistake 2' has unveiled a series of artsy posters including a full cast version, as well as individual versions of this season's new characters.

Meanwhile, viewers can catch 'Best Mistake' season 2 via 'V Live' beginning on March 31 at 6 PM KST, as well as on YouTube beginning on April 2 at 6 PM KST. Check out the web drama's latest posters below!