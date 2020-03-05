Dream Note reveal dance cover of BTS' 'Boy in Luv'

Dream Note have revealed a dance cover of BTS' "Boy in Luv".
For the girl group's latest 'Cover Note' video, they've taken on BTS' 2014 track "Boy in Luv" from their second mini album 'Skool Luv Affair'. Dream Note bring a different vibe to the masculine choreography that fans are loving.
Watch Dream Note's "Boy in Luv" dance cover video above and the original by BTS below!
