ONEUS has revealed teaser images for members Ravn and Xion ahead of their group's upcoming release, 'IN ITS TIME'.



Both members look dreamy posing in a beautiful golden sunset. The unique concept is only proving that this up and coming group is gaining the attention they deserve.

ONEUS will be releasing their 1st single album, 'IN ITS TIME' on March 24 at 6 PM KST. Stay tuned for more teasers before the full release!