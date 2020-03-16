Netizens astounded by the exorbitant price of Shindong's Mac Pro

A recently popular community forum post brought to attention a recent video Super Junior's Shindong made in regard to his incredibly expensive Apple Mac Pro Tower.

His Mac Tower Pro costs a whopping 42 million KRW (~35,000 USD), the price of a car. The tower boasts an impressive number of specs, including a 28-core Intel Xeon W processor, 384GB of DDR4 ECC Memory, Two Radeon Pro Vega II Duo video cards with 2x32GB of HBM2 memory each, 4TB SSD storage, Apple Afterburner card, and a Stainless steel frame with wheels.

Shindong stated he needs this tower with a lot of power for his video editing work and when editing music videos that use Red's 6k and 8k footage.

A SIMILAR SPEC'ED MAC PRO ON APPLE's WEBSITE

Netizens have been commenting saying:

"This price OMG."

"I'm so jealous."

"Those specs are crazy."

Do you think it's worth the price?