Netizens astounded by the exorbitant price of Shindong's Mac Pro

A recently popular community forum post brought to attention a recent video Super Junior's Shindong made in regard to his incredibly expensive Apple Mac Pro Tower. 

His Mac Tower Pro costs a whopping 42 million KRW (~35,000 USD), the price of a car. The tower boasts an impressive number of specs, including a 28-core Intel Xeon W processor, 384GB of DDR4 ECC Memory, Two Radeon Pro Vega II Duo video cards with 2x32GB of HBM2 memory each, 4TB SSD storage, Apple Afterburner card, and a Stainless steel frame with wheels. 

Shindong stated he needs this tower with a lot of power for his video editing work and when editing music videos that use Red's 6k and 8k footage.

A SIMILAR SPEC'ED MAC PRO ON APPLE's WEBSITE

Netizens have been commenting saying:

"This price OMG."

"I'm so jealous."

"Those specs are crazy."

Do you think it's worth the price?  

Damn, his Mac Pro weighed THAT much?

Finally shindong will be able to keep up, although if i catch him hacking into my gear, I will be forced to have him *murdered in his sleep*... 😂jk

